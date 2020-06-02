Thefts; Motorist crashed through fence, hit pole

Riverton Police responded to 46 calls for service on Monday. Calls of note included:

A theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 7:45 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of East Roosevelt. A $125 value radar detector was taken. The owner said the vehicle was locked, there was no obvious signs of forced entry.

Someone using a torch burned holes in new carpeting that was laid in a motel room in the 100 block of South Federal.

A report is pending on an assault involving a sharp instrument that was reported at 5:07 p.m. in the Riverton area. Other details were redacted from the call log.

A report of a domestic assault in the Riverton area is under investigation.

The theft of a television set was reported from a residence on Blackfoot Avenue. The door to the home had been damaged to gain entry.

Arrests/Citations

A 31-year-old Lander woman was issued a citation for leaving the scene of an accident where her car smashed through a fence and hit a pole in the 1500 block of East Pershing. She was also cited for use of a toxic substance and no insurance

Robert Friday, 36, St. Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Aloysius Piper, 52, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Littering.

Kelsey Washington, 30, Riverton, Public Intoxication and Disturbing the Peace

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law