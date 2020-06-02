Four more Coronavirus cases reported locally overnight

Today’s Coronavirus numbers from the Wyoming Department of health.

Fremont: 252 laboratory confirmed cases and 30 probable. This indicates an increase of four cases in the last 24 hours.

Fremont County has recorded eight deaths from the disease

There have been 156 recovered cases of Coronavirus in Fremont County.

Hot Springs County today is reporting eight confirmed cases and four probable

Washakie County today is reporting 32 cases with five probable and three deaths.

For the State of Wyoming:

700 – laboratory-confirmed cases

210 – probable cases in Wyoming

17 – COVID-19 related deaths