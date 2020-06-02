Flood Warning Extended: Dubois to Downstream

The National Weather Service in Riverton has extended the Flood Warning for Snowmelt in West central Fremont County in central Wyoming Until 12:15 PM MDT Friday.



The upper reach of the Wind River is expected to be above flood stage or forecast to climb to around flood stage this week. At 5:30 AM MDT Tuesday, the river gauge on the Wind River near Dubois stood at 5.3 feet with a crest of 5.6 feet expected Tuesday morning. Flood stage is 5.0 feet and moderate flooding occurs at 5.5 feet. The river will generally remain between 5.0 and 5.5 feet through much of the week.



Farther downstream, a gauge on the Wind River below Crowheart near the confluence of Bull Lake Creek was at 9.45 feet at 5:30 AM Tuesday. The river level is expected to remain between 9.5 and 9.9 feet most of this week with late morning crests near the flood stage of 10.0 feet each day. Low land flooding along this reach of the Wind River is expected to become more widespread this week.



This flood warning replaces the flood advisory that had been in effect until Wednesday morning for the Wind River at Dubois.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: You should stay away from the river or be swept away. The water is cold and fast-moving and river banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Avoid camping or recreating near the river or any tributary creeks and streams. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.