Concrete poured at Lander Bridge Project Today

Contractors began the cement pour for a new concrete deck of the U.S. 287 bridge over the Middle Fork of the Popo Agie River in Lander this morning.

Prime contractor is Coldwater Group, Inc., of Pleasant View, Utah.

The contractor is required to provide 2-way traffic, with 1 lane in each direction, while working on the Lander bridge. The contractor’s schedule shows the Lander bridge work completion scheduled in late June.

The Lander bridge, and four others, are included in a $1.9 million contract to the Utah firm. The other bridges slated for work are in the Big Horn Basin, including the US 20/WYO 789 bridge over the Big Horn River just north of the Wind River Canyon.