Barrier Artwork completed at Kinnear Store

Article Updated: June 2, 2020
The Ice Machine at the Kinnear Store is just one of Eustace Day's creations at the business. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

Fort Washakie artist Eustace Day posed while working on a mural in front of the Kinnear Store earlier this spring. The project has now been completed. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

The concrete Jersey Barriers in front of the Kinnear Store, designed to protect the store from being struck by a vehicle, are now works of art. Thanks to Fort Washakie artist Eustace Day, the blocks have been painted with local wildlife, scenic and patriotic designs. Perhaps the best example of Day’s work is the ice machine out in front of the store, which is probably the best looking ice machine in the State of Wyoming.

Day used spray paint and a cloth to create the murals, which are drawing praise from nearly everyone entering the store.

  • Wolf howling at the moon
  • Cattle roundup at night
  • Old Glory with Eagle
  • Elk in profile at sunset
  • Mountain and lake scene
  • Bison and tipis looking east at Sunrise

