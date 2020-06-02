Barrier Artwork completed at Kinnear Store

Fort Washakie artist Eustace Day posed while working on a mural in front of the Kinnear Store earlier this spring. The project has now been completed. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

The concrete Jersey Barriers in front of the Kinnear Store, designed to protect the store from being struck by a vehicle, are now works of art. Thanks to Fort Washakie artist Eustace Day, the blocks have been painted with local wildlife, scenic and patriotic designs. Perhaps the best example of Day’s work is the ice machine out in front of the store, which is probably the best looking ice machine in the State of Wyoming.

Day used spray paint and a cloth to create the murals, which are drawing praise from nearly everyone entering the store.