A Peek at the Past: Lysite- People and Memories Still Live There

By Fremont County Historian Jean Mathisen Haugen

The town of Lysite is down a side road headed towards the north side of Highway 20/26 between Shoshoni and the next wide spot in the highway.

Lysite was named after prospector James Lysaught who was killed by Indians while on a prospecting trip to the Lysite mountains in 1871. Accompanying him were J.D. Woodruff and men by the name of Anderson and Davis.

According to one source, J.D. Woodruff had the same bad dream three nights in a row and decided not to go on with the others. (Woodruff became the first to run cattle in the Big Horn Basin and later lived in Lander and Shoshoni). Davis was killed by raiders on Davis Pass and Lysaught and Anderson were killed on what was later the Bill Ramage ranch. Woodruff found the bodies. Lysaught was buried in the field near where later the George Ramage house was.

A two-track and terrain in the Lysite area





Later, during the time the CB&Q Railroad was looking for a right-of-way, David Schoening gave one and offered a free lot to every woman (since the ladies were scarce in the area). The railroad folks got creative with spelling Lysaught’s name and it ended up as Lysite.

The small town became a shipping point for cattle, sheep and horses and the official opening was in 1914. Names of early settlers included the Picards, Philps and Ramages.

Most of the town has died down to a few buildings, but the old ranching families remain and James Lysaught’s resting place marks the place of the town’s namesake.