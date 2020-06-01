Two successful Search and Rescue Missions performed; Rape reported; Thefts

There were no arrests.

Cases of note from the call blotter;





A report of a rape was receive at the Lander Hospital Emergency Room Friday morning. An investigation is underway.

A resident in the Riverton area told deputies that she has Covid-19 and that her landlord is evicting her. She was seeking advice on her next step.

The Fremont County Search and Rescue Team was called out at 11:25 pm for a man in the Worthen Meadows area who called to say he was lost and didn’t know how to get out of the woods. The man was located.

A resident on Firethorn Lane at Gardens North reported the theft and then return of a propane tank. Reported stolen were a barbecue grill and a bird bath.

The break-in of an unoccupied rental home near Lander is under investigation.

A second search and rescue was successful for a kayaker whose craft overturned in the Sweetwater River and who was reported to be very cold by his companions. The subject was located and transported to safety by an air ambulance.

A gas drive-off was reported at the Kinnear Store.

Homeowners apprehended a juvenile subject after burglarizing a home and stealing a UTV. The owners of the vehicle chased down the subject and held him for officers.

There were four grass and brush fires reported over the weekend and one vehicle fire.