Police arrest 18 over the weekend including 5 for DUI; Handguns missing

Riverton Police responded to 95 calls for service in the 72 hours that ended at 7 a.m. Monday morning. Items of note from the call blotter include:

Riverton Police are investigating a burglary in the 1100 block of Forest Drive in which a pontoon boat, bedroom furniture, a refrigerator and a stove were taken.

Police took a report of a handgun, a Glock 45 Gen 4, that was reported lost at the baseball fields.

Police received a report of a burglary at a residence in the 600 block of North 10th East where a shop vacuum was stolen and food was thrown around.

Police were called to Smith’s Food and Drug where several dogs were reported locked in a vehicle when the outside temperature was “ridiculously hot.” The vehicle was gone when police arrived.

Police were summoned to the scale house at the Solid Waste Disposal District Transfer Station in Riverton where a handgun was found with some garbage that was dumped there. A report is pending.

A resident on Spencer street called police to report that a $300 value 9mm firearm was taken from an unlocked Jeep Cherokee about one week ago. A report is pending.

Arrests/Citations

Terry Regan, 56, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Gordon Northcott, 44, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Levon Jaure, 36, Riveron, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Joseph Arthur, 42, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Skye Willow, 26, Casper, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Ladonna Littleshield, 53, St.Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Eugene Ridgley, 58, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 29-year-old Riverton male was issued a citation for Possession of a Controlled Substance

A 28-year-old Riverton male was issued a citation for eluding police

Thomas Shakespeare, 51, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Troy Gothard, 43, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

William Yellowrobe, 47, Lander, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Joseph Arthur, 42, Riverton, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Duane Makeshine, 30, St. Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 44-year-old Riverton male was issued a citation for Battery after assaulting a 60-year-old man.

CedricShakespeare, 34, Ethete, Arrested. Domestic Battery.

Kolton Flanagan, 22, Arkansas, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Shane Blackburn, 31, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery

Ian Zuber, 32, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and No Interlock Device.

Vernon Manderson, 48, St. Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Patrick Arthur, 38, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed to be innocent until convicted in a court of law.