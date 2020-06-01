Cheyenne Refinery changing to bio-diesel production; 200 to be laid off

Governor Mark Gordon has issued the following statement in response to this morning’s announcement by HollyFrontier Corporation that it will be converting its Cheyenne Refinery to renewable diesel production. The conversion project will take 12-18 months and result in a headcount reduction of approximately 200 employees over that time.

“The announcement that Holly Frontier will be converting its refinery in Cheyenne to a biodiesel plant and reducing its workforce is a devastating blow to Cheyenne, Laramie County and all of Wyoming. This cost-saving decision is a reflection of both the changing nature of our country’s energy supply and trends that were present before the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a small consolation that Holly Frontier will continue operating in the area and will offer some employees positions in other locations.

I have requested the Department of Workforce Services make its rapid response teams available to provide assistance and resources for workers who are seeking new employment and training.”

