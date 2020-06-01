Another Flushing Flow planned for Boysen June 4-5

The Bureau of Reclamation, in response to a request from the Hanover Irrigation District, has scheduled a flushing flow below Boysen Dam, according to Area Manager Carlie Ronca.

“The purpose of the flushing flow below Boysen is to attempt to flush moss down river and mitigate the amount of moss the district has at their diversion.

On June 4 and June 5, flows in the river below Boysen Dam will fluctuate from 1,400 cubic feet per second (cfs) to 3,200 cfs and back to 1,400 cfs according to the following schedule:

Hours Boysen Outflows (cfs) 00:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. 1,400 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. 2,300 9:00 p.m. to midnight 3,200 00:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. 3,200 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. 2,600 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. 2,000 11:00 a.m. to noon 1,400

After completing the flushing flow on the morning of June 5, the flows below Boysen Dam will return to 1,400 cfs.

The public is urged to use caution during this period of rapid fluctuation of flows below Boysen Dam.