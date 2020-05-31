Fremont County’s Population down 862 residents in 9 years

The population data in Wyoming for 2019 has been released for cities and towns. Cheyenne’s population grew by 0.6 percent while the state had an overall 0.2 percent increase, which comes after three consecutive years of state population decline.

Cheyenne’s population increased by 400 to 64,235. Casper had the largest numerical population increase by 416 to 57,931.

The largest percentage increase for any city or town in the state went to Bar Nunn with a 2.7 percent increase up to a total population of 2,812. Thermopolis had the largest percentage decrease in population as they went down -3.4 percent to 2,764 while the largest numerical decrease went to Rock Springs, down -274 to 22,653.

Overall, the state had an increase of 1,158 people which brings Wyoming’s population to 578,759.

Fremont County’s population estimate was pegged at 39,261. Riverton had the most population of any municipality with 10,772 residents. Lander’s population was estimated at 7,458 while Dubois came in at 959. Shoshoni had 644 residents, Hudson 445, and Pavillion with 230 residents. The population of the county outside of a municipal district was listed at 18,753. The population in incorporated areas totaled 20,508, with 1,755 more people living in a municipal district than in the balance of the county.

According to the Census Bureau statistics, Fremont County lost 862 residents from April 1, 2010 to July 1, 2019.

Here are the top 29 cities and towns, by population, in the state: