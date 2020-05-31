Breaking News

Band of Thunderstorms Saturday produced Rainfall

News Director
Article Updated: May 31, 2020
Comments Off on Band of Thunderstorms Saturday produced Rainfall
Rainfall. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over 
The 24-Hour precipitation totals that ended at noon on Sunday for Fremont County. Thunderstorms Saturday night produced brief downpours around the county. The most rain fell around Kinnear where nearly one inch of precipitation was recorded
  
LOCATION                     AMOUNT    
                       
FREMONT COUNTY 
KINNEAR                      0.96 IN                         
LANDER 6 SW                  0.55 IN                          RIVERTON                     0.48 IN                          
HUDSON 3 NNW                 0.42 IN                          RIVERTON - CWC               0.32 IN                          
LANDER 6 NW                  0.31 IN                                                    RIVERTON 1 SE                0.30 IN                          
LANDER 2NNW                  0.29 IN                          RIVERTON 2 W                 0.29 IN                          RIVERTON                     0.26 IN                          
LANDER 1W                    0.23 IN                          RIVERTON                     0.20 IN                          
DUBOIS                       0.17 IN                          
DUBOIS 19 WSW                0.13 IN                          
DUBOIS 7 NW                  0.12 IN                          
DUBOIS                       0.12 IN                          RIVERTON AIRPORT             0.10 IN                          
FORT WASHAKIE 6 WNW          0.09 IN

