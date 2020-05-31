Band of Thunderstorms Saturday produced Rainfall

The 24-Hour precipitation totals that ended at noon on Sunday for Fremont County. Thunderstorms Saturday night produced brief downpours around the county. The most rain fell around Kinnear where nearly one inch of precipitation was recorded



LOCATION AMOUNT



FREMONT COUNTY

KINNEAR 0.96 IN

LANDER 6 SW 0.55 IN RIVERTON 0.48 IN

HUDSON 3 NNW 0.42 IN RIVERTON - CWC 0.32 IN

LANDER 6 NW 0.31 IN RIVERTON 1 SE 0.30 IN

LANDER 2NNW 0.29 IN RIVERTON 2 W 0.29 IN RIVERTON 0.26 IN

LANDER 1W 0.23 IN RIVERTON 0.20 IN

DUBOIS 0.17 IN

DUBOIS 19 WSW 0.13 IN

DUBOIS 7 NW 0.12 IN

DUBOIS 0.12 IN RIVERTON AIRPORT 0.10 IN

FORT WASHAKIE 6 WNW 0.09 IN