Yet Another Covid 19-Related Death in Fremont County

An additional Fremont County resident counted earlier as one of Wyoming’s laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has died, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

The adult woman had been hospitalized and did not have any known conditions that would have put her at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

In Fremont County, the death marked the eighth local death from the disease. The county, as of Sunday afternoon, now has 248 laboratory confirmed cases, with 30 additional cases probable. The Wyoming Department of Health reports 153 individuals locally have recovered from the disease.

Hot Springs County now reports 8 laboratory confirmed cases with four additional cases probable.

Washakie County is reporting 31 cases with five probable. Washakie County has also reported three deaths from Coronavirus.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 17 coronavirus-related deaths, 693 lab-confirmed cases and 210 probable cases reported so far.

COVID-19 can be transmitted by infected people who don’t yet have symptoms. Disease symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after virus exposure and include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

For more information about COVID-19 from WDH, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.