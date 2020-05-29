Wyoming’s CTE Plan Okayed by U.S. Dept. of Education

The United States Department of Education has approved Wyoming’s career and technical education (CTE) state plan. Wyoming is one of the latest states to have its CTE plan approved under the new, bipartisan Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act (Perkins V), which was signed into law on July 31, 2018.

“The new career and technical education law gives local leaders the flexibility to make investments in the highest impact areas of local need,” said Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. “We know many well-paying, in-demand jobs require CTE training but not necessarily a college degree and the associated debt. The coronavirus pandemic has certainly highlighted the need for all education to be tailored to meet each student’s unique needs, more nimble, and relevant to 21st-century realities. High-quality CTE programs are a critical way to help learners of all ages and get our economy back up and running at full speed. I am pleased to approve Wyoming’s plan, and want to thank Superintendent Jillian Balow for her commitment to career and technical education and to ensuring students in Wyoming have access to multiple pathways to success after high school.”

“We have spent years working with our industry partners and our career and technical teachers to etch a viable pathway for students to enter the workforce early, earn good wages, stay in Wyoming – all of which contribute to the value and quality of our state,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Balow. “With Perkins V, we can help deliver the skilled workforce that Wyoming industries need, whether it’s welders, electricians, coders, healthcare workers, carpenters, or wind turbine technicians. Our future depends on our students – and this allows them to succeed.”

Perkins V encourages states to expand opportunities for every student to access educational opportunities that will put them on the path to success. Each state crafted a plan to fulfill its promise of offering a robust CTE option for students following consultation with its key constituents representing education and workforce, business and industry, and parents and community partners.

Noteworthy elements from Wyoming’s plan include:

Aligns professional development requirements for its CTE teachers to those of all other teachers.

Incentivizes development of new and innovative CTE programs of study that align to its comprehensive local needs assessments.

Collaborates with its workforce council and Next Gen Sector Partnerships to promote career awareness through a Road Trip Nation production.



More information on Wyoming’s plan, as well as approved plans from other states, can be found here.