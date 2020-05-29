Breaking News

Three New Municipal Filings

News Director
Article Updated: May 29, 2020
Comments Off on Three New Municipal Filings

Today is the last day to file for the primary election on August 18th. New filings recorded on Thursday are in italics:

Local Offices:

Wyoming Senate SD26: Michael V. “Mike” Bailey (R) Riverton; Tim Salazar (R), Riverton

Wyoming Senate SD20: Theresa Livingston (D) Worland; Ed Cooper (R) Ten Sleep; Linda Weeks (R) Basin; Roland Luehne, (R) Thermopolis

Wyoming House HD28: Levi Shinkle (D), Thermopolis; John R. Winter (R), Thermopolis

Wyoming House HD 33: Andi Clifford, (D) Fort Washakie

Wyoming House HD 34: Pepper Ottman (R), Riverton

Wyoming House HD54: Kevin Wilson (D) Lander; Lloyd Charles Larsen (R) Lander

Wyoming House HD 55: Ember Oakley (R) Riverton

Fremont County Commission – District 2: Larry Allen (R) Lysite

Fremont County Commission – District 5: Jennifer McCarty (R) Lander

Riverton Municipal Ward 1: Cory G. Rota

Riverton Municipal Ward 3: Tim Hancock; Lindsey Cox

Lander Municipal Ward 1: Dan Hahn

Lander Municipal Ward 2: Julia Stuble

Lander Municipal Ward 3: Michael Kusiek

Hudson Municipal District: Brady Hamilton, Archie Hanson, Julie Carlotta Thomas;

Pavillion Municipal District: Tex Frazier; Mykah Trujillo

Dubois Municipal District: David A. Bennett

Shoshoni Municipal District: Kathy Blair

Federal Offices

US Representative- Republican: Liz Cheney, Casper; Blake Stanley, Banner

US Representative-Democratic: Carl Beach, Saratoga; Carol “Kitty” Hafner, Box Elder, SD

US Senator – Republican: R. Mark Armstrong, Centennial; John Holtz, Laramie; Michael Kemler, Lander; Cynthia M. Lummis, Cheyenne; Bryan Miller, Sheridan; Star Roselli, Scottsdale, AZ; Robert G. Short, Douglas; Josh Wheeler, Casper.

US Senator – Democratic: Merave Ben David, Laramie; Kenneth R. Casner, Elk Mountain; James Kirk DeBrine, Evansville; Yana Ludwig, Laramie; Rex Wilde, Cheyenne.

Post navigation

Posted in: