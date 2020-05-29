Suspect Sought in Lander Shooting

Lander Police are still investing a shooting incident in the 100 block of Jefferson Street on a shots fired call that came in at 5:50 a.m. Thursday morning. The shooting victim was not at the scene of the incident, but was located on North Second Street outside city limits in Fremont County. The female victim transported for medical treatment.

Police indicated a suspect in the case has been identified and he is now being sought. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Lander Police Department at 307-332-3401