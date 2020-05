The Snow Water Equivalent of the snow pack in the Wind River Range has slipped to 55 percent of the 30 year median, compared with 77 percent two weeks ago and 61 percent one week ago.

The Bighorn Basin water content, however, has increased over the past two weeks from 95 percent to 98 percent.

The Sweetwater River Basin has dropped 40 points in the past two weeks and today is only two percent of the median.