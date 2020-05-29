Sex Abuse, Domestic Violence arrests result from Federal Grand Jury

Skyler Sven Quiver, age 25, of Ethete, Wyoming appeared before Chief Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl on May 28, 2020 after being indicted by a federal grand jury on May 21, 2020. Skyler Quiver was indicted on a single count of sexual abuse. He was advised of the charges against him and his arraignment and detention hearing is scheduled for June 2, 2020.

Ambrose Eugene Magnan, age 18, of Ethete, Wyoming, was arrested on May 22, 2020 after being indicted by a federal grand jury and made his initial appearance before Chief United States Magistrate Judge Kelly H. Rankin. Magnan pled not guilty to assault by suffocation and his trial is set for July 27, 2020.

Alonzo Tapaha Tabaho, age 32, of St. Stephens, Wyoming, appeared before Chief United States Magistrate Judge Kelly H. Rankin after being indicted for sexual abuse of a minor. Tabaho pled not guilty to the charge in the federal indictment, which was handed down on May 21, 2020. His trial is set for July 27, 2020 in federal court.

“Domestic violence and sexual assault cases often present difficult challenges for investigators and prosecutors. Nevertheless, we remain committed to taking on these cases, seeking justice, and working to protect the most vulnerable in our society.” stated United States Attorney Mark A. Klaassen.

All defendants are presumed innocent until when and if proven guilty. Quiver, Magnan and Tabaho were all remanded to the custody of the United States Marshals Service.