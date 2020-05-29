Primary races indicated in Local, Statewide offices

A flurry of candidate filings occurred on the last day to qualify for the August 18th primary election.

Primary races are indicated for SD 26; SD20, HD 28, FCC#2, All three Riverton City Council Wards, One Lander City Council Ward, and municipal elections in Pavillion, Shoshoni and Dubois.

See the complete list of filings at Wyotoday.com

Local Offices:

Wyoming Senate SD26: Michael V. “Mike” Bailey (R) Riverton; Tim Salazar (R), Riverton

Wyoming Senate SD20: Theresa Livingston (D) Worland; Ed Cooper (R) Ten Sleep; Linda Weeks (R) Basin; Roland Luehne, (R) Thermopolis

Wyoming House HD28: Levi Shinkle (D), Thermopolis; John R. Winter (R), Thermopolis, David Bayert (R), Basin

Wyoming House HD 33: Andi Clifford, (D) Fort Washakie,; Valaira Whiteman (R) St. Stephens

Wyoming House HD 34: Pepper Ottman (R), Riverton

Wyoming House HD54: Kevin Wilson (D) Lander; Lloyd Charles Larsen (R) Lander

Wyoming House HD 55: Ember Oakley (R) Riverton

Fremont County Commission – District 2: Larry Allen (R) Lysite; and Margaret Wells (R), Dubois

Fremont County Commission – District 5: Jennifer McCarty (R) Lander

Riverton Municipal Ward 1: Cory G. Rota and Ron Howard

Riverton Municipal Ward 2: Lance W. Goede and Kristy K. Salisbury

Riverton Municipal Ward 3: Tim Hancock; Lindsey Cox

Lander Municipal Ward 1: Dan Hahn

Lander Municipal Ward 2: Julia Stuble

Lander Municipal Ward 3: Michael Kusiek, Melinda K.Cox, Rusty S.Visher

Hudson Municipal District, Council member: Brady Hamilton, Archie Hanson, Julie Carlotta Thomas

Pavillion Municipal District, Council member: Tex Frazier; Mykah Trujillo, and Matt Pattison

Pavillion Municipal District, Council member, Unexpired Term: Sheila L. Johnson

Pavillion Mayor, Unexpired Term: Chuck Snyder

Dubois Municipal District, Counci member: David A. Bennett; Rick L. Lee

Shoshoni Municipal District, Council member: Kathy Blair, Ronald W. Ankeny, Jacob Z. Stetler, Ken Cundall, Mike Dimick, and Bob Zent.

Federal Offices

US Representative- Republican: Liz Cheney, Casper; Blake Stanley, Banner

US Representative-Democratic: Carl Beach, Saratoga; Carol “Kitty” Hafner, Box Elder, SD; Lynette Grey Bull, Fort Washakie

US Senator – Republican: R. Mark Armstrong, Centennial; John Holtz, Laramie; Michael Kemler, Lander; Cynthia M. Lummis, Cheyenne; Bryan Miller, Sheridan; Star Roselli, Scottsdale, AZ; Robert G. Short, Douglas; Josh Wheeler, Casper; Devon Cade, Philadelphia, PA and Donna Rice, Casper.

US Senator – Democratic: Merave Ben David, Laramie; Kenneth R. Casner, Elk Mountain; James Kirk DeBrine, Evansville; Yana Ludwig, Laramie; Rex Wilde, Cheyenne, and Nathan Wendt, Jackson.