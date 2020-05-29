Potential COVID-19 Exposure reported at Riverton Center

Numbers in the county continue to climb with contact tracing being done in Fremont County. County Dashboard numbers show slight increase in percent positive tests over the past few days. County Hospital numbers appear stable and currently unchanged from the past week or two.



Of note, Wednesday Public Health was notified of positive tests in health care providers. Despite all the significant precautions taken by Nursing Homes since mid-March in Fremont County, there are currently potential exposures to staff and residents of Wind River Rehab (Riverton). Isolation and quarantine orders have been issued and contact tracing is being done by Fremont County Public Health with the State Epidemiology Department. Widespread testing of all staff and residents is currently ongoing. We will be awaiting these results over the next few days.

This is an important reminder that the COVD-19 virus is still actively circulating both in the county and the state, so vigilance is important. Dr. Brian Gee, Fremont County Public Health Officer

Please continue to physical/social distance, good personal and environmental hygiene is a must and please consider mask use when in close contact to others not in your household.



Wednesday, the Governor and Dr. Harrist (State Public Health Officer), issued the 5th continuation of their orders. There was an expansion of numbers allowed to gather in outdoor settings. Please refer to the orders for further information. Fremont County will be following the most current orders.



Also, FCPH would like to give a large THANKS to the mask makers around the county. They have come together and have made over 7000 masks to date!!! Please join us in telling them thanks for all of their help.



For more information about COVID-19 from WDH, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.



Brian Gee MD

Fremont County Health Officer