Local COVID-19 Numbers still increasing

Wyoming and Fremont County Coronavirus infections by the numbers as of Friday morning, May 29, 2020.

Fremont: 232 confirmed cases (eight new cases in last 24 hours); 29 probable cases

145 Recovered Cases – Six Covid-19 related deaths

Hot Springs: 8 (4) – Six recovered cases, 0 Covid-related deaths

Washakie: 30 (5) – 12 recovered cases, three Covid-related deaths

Wyoming

667 – laboratory-confirmed cases

209 – probable cases in Wyoming

15 – COVID-19 related deaths

624 Recovered cases

Tests completed at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory: 11,505

Test completed at CDC lab: 1

Tests reported by commercial labs: 11,085