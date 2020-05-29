Covid Discovered at BIA Jail at Fort Washakie

From the Casper Star Tribune By Chris Aadland

A health official said Thursday that at least two inmates at the Wind River Reservation’s jail at Fort Washakie had tested positive for the coronavirus, making it the first known outbreak of the illness among multiple inmates at a correctional facility in Wyoming.

The two inmates who tested positive in the last couple of days were released and moved to a site the two Wind River tribes set up at the Arapahoe Powwow Grounds for the area’s transient population to self-isolate or quarantine, said Dr. Paul Ebbert, Chief Medical Officer of the Northern Arapaho Tribe’s Wind River Family and Community Healthcare.

The jail is operated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Leslie Shakespeare, the Wind River Agency Superintendent, referred questions to a BIA spokesperson Thursday. BIA officials didn’t respond to emails requesting comment on Thursday.

Ebbert said he wasn’t clear on further details, like any precautions the jail had taken in light of the outbreak or whether staff and inmates had been tested. He said any testing would have been conducted by the Indian Health Service.