Local Events

The way we travel and gather has changed, but there are still a number of exciting, educational, and safe events scheduled for June in Wyoming’s Wind River Country. Keep an eye on our calendar for the most up-to-date event information. The June flyer is attached.

If you’re in the area for fresh air and outdoor recreation, join in one of the Adventure Treks with Fremont County museums to connect even more deeply with the area. Explore a historic site on a private tour with your small group and an expert. Watch a favorite annual pack horse race.

Between the outdoor cultural and musical events, walking explorations, and small group sizes, the schedule of events in June will be intimate, unique, and worth remembering. Don’t forget to travel responsibly as you venture throughout Wind River Country.

