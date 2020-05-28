UW Hall of Fame Postponed

Breaking News

May 28, 2020
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the University of Wyoming Athletics Hall of Fame Committee has made a decision to postpone indefinitely this year’s banquet and induction ceremony which was scheduled for Sept. 4.  The Committee will send notification when the event is rescheduled.

