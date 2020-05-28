Summer chip sealing season begins on June 1; Local Highways included

Wyoming Department of Transportation chip sealing crews plan to kick off their summer work season June 1 with chip sealing on 17.17 miles of US20/WY789 between Thermopolis and Worland.

All work is dependent upon favorable weather.

Drivers should expect traffic delays of up to 20 minutes, and pilot cars will control speeds through the chip-sealing zone.

WYDOT’s work on US20/WY789 is expected to last through June 9 between Thermopolis and Worland.

Beginning June 10, weather permitting, chip sealing is scheduled on 8.68 miles of US14A between Powell and Garland (June 10-11, June 15), according to WYDOT chip sealing foreman Kevin Maynard of South Pass.

When the US14A chip sealing is complete, the chip sealing crew is scheduled to move WY132 between Lovell and Greybull for a day of chip sealing on 2.89 miles of roadway. The weather-dependent schedule calls for WYDOT to begin sealing 2 miles of WY33 (Lovell spur) on June 17, 1.08 miles of WY35 (spur road near Cowley) on June 18, and 9 miles of WY294 (Ralston to WY120) on June 22-23.

Beginning July 6, weather permitting, the chip sealing effort moves south of Wind River Canyon with 24.98 miles of chip sealing scheduled for July 6-20 on WY28 between Lander and South Pass. From July 21-28, chip sealing is scheduled on 5.61 miles of US26/WY789 between Shoshoni and Riverton.

“Please drive carefully and obey reduced speed limits near chip sealing operations,” said WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers of Riverton. “Crews will be working during the days and into the nights, and safe driving and safe work operations are very important throughout these projects. Please be patient as this important maintenance work is being completed.”

“The chip seals will be swept at the end of each day, but some loose rock may still be present. Drivers are asked to slow down in these areas in order to prevent windshield damage after operations have ceased for the day,” Beers said. “We appreciate everyone’s patience.”

Chip Sealing by WYDOT Crews in the Big Horn Basin. WYDOT photo

Chip sealing is important:

–To seal the pavement surface and keep water from penetrating the road structure on paved surfaces;

— To fill and seal cracks and raveled surfaces of old pavement;

— To provide an anti-glare surface during wet weather and an increased reflective surface for night driving;

— To provide a highly skid-resistant surface, particularly on wet pavements;

— Chip sealing pavements is the least expensive, most cost effective way of preserving asphalt pavements.

It’s important to reduce speeds and watch for workers

Motorists are asked to exercise caution in highway construction projects. Reduced speed limits will be posted, enforced and help keep you safe; leaving home early for work and activities is advised. During the chip seal process, from the time the gravel is placed on the road to when excess rock is swept away, the speed limit is reduced so vehicles should not be damaged by flying rocks.

Traffic moving at higher speeds can create dust, limit visibility, and can cause gravel to break loose from a fresh chip seal which creates the risk of flying rock. Rocks thrown from your tires may crack or break a windshield. Flying rocks may also injure pedestrians, bicycle riders, or motorcyclists.



By driving at slower speeds, you protect your vehicle from unnecessary damage that can be caused by the sprayed asphalt oil and loose gravel. The slower speed also decreases the chance of damage from rocks which may be thrown up from other vehicles.



WYDOT appreciates your patience during highway improvement efforts

WYDOT makes improvements to state highways during the year which may cause some traffic delays. Please be patient. Please allow for the extra time to get to work or other activities.

Traveling at the posted construction speed limit in construction zones will ensure your safety and the safety of highway workers. It’s also the law. Traffic fines are doubled in construction zones. Obeying warning signs and flaggers benefits everyone who shares our Wyoming roadways.