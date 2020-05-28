State Historic Sites to Open Friday with Restrictions

Recreational and educational opportunities in the Cowboy State continue to expand with the majority of Wyoming State Historic Sites opening this Friday, May 29.

“State Parks and historic sites are a huge economic driver for local communities throughout Wyoming,” Darin Westby, Director of State Parks and Cultural Resources said. “We’re excited to get them opened back up and introduce our visitors to Wyoming’s rich history. Guests can visit anything from territorial day prisons, to battle sites, to historic forts, to historic mansions within our State Parks and Historic Site system. We’re ramping up and while the majority of sites will be opening on the 29th we have a few that will open shortly thereafter based on staffing and other determining factors.”

In some instances, hours of operation may be altered. Visitors are encouraged to call specific historic sites for more information.

Per Wyoming COVID-19 guidance, no more than ten persons are allowed per building, unless otherwise established, and outdoor venues are limited to a maximum occupancy of 25 people per area.

Wyoming State Parks and Historic sites continue to ask that you help keep sites open by recreating responsibly and following social distancing guidelines.