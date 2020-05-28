Breaking News

Shooting in Lander today; One victim hospitalized

Article Updated: May 28, 2020
Evidence markers were placed where shell casings were found in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 100 block of East Jefferson in Lander. A shots fired call was received just before 6 a.m. and a shooting victim was later located and hospitalized. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

On May 28, 2020 at approximately 5:50 a.m. Lander Police Officers were dispatched to the area of the 100 block of Jefferson Street on a shots fired call. Officers arrived and did not locate any shooting victims.

A short time later, a separate call was received about a possible shooting victim being located on North Second Street outside city limits in Fremont County. 

Officers were able to locate the shooting victim and the victim was transported for medical treatment. The 100 block of Jefferson Street is currently closed at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Lander Police Department at 307-332-3401. Further information will be released at a later time.

Wyotoday.com photos by Ernie Over

  • LPD Chief Tom Shroyer, in red
  • The shooting occurred in this parking lot
  • Police closed off Jefferson St around the scene of the shooting
  • The area had been secured by officers

