Shooting in Lander today; One victim hospitalized

On May 28, 2020 at approximately 5:50 a.m. Lander Police Officers were dispatched to the area of the 100 block of Jefferson Street on a shots fired call. Officers arrived and did not locate any shooting victims.

A short time later, a separate call was received about a possible shooting victim being located on North Second Street outside city limits in Fremont County.

Officers were able to locate the shooting victim and the victim was transported for medical treatment. The 100 block of Jefferson Street is currently closed at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Lander Police Department at 307-332-3401. Further information will be released at a later time.

Wyotoday.com photos by Ernie Over