New WYDOT Chief Engineer named

Mark Gillett will take the reins as the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s new chief engineer effective June 5.

Gillett, who currently serves as assistant chief engineer for Operations, replaces Shelby Carlson, who is retiring on June 5. Carlson served as chief engineer from November 2018 to the present. After 29 years of service with WYDOT, Carlson is retiring.

“Mark brings extensive experience to the position and we are proud to have such a dedicated individual serve as the next chief engineer,” said WYDOT Director K. Luke Reiner. “Mark is a longtime WYDOT employee who has served as a district engineer and worked his way up through the ranks of WYDOT. His experience means we can continue WYDOT’s mission of providing a safe and effective transportation system both in these unprecedented times and as we move into the future.”

WYDOT officials appointed Gillett as the assistant chief engineer for Operations in October 2016. As assistant chief engineer for Operations, Gillett oversaw all five districts in the field, along with the State Construction, State Maintenance, Highway Safety, Traffic Design/Operations, Equipment and Facility programs in Cheyenne.

Prior to that, Gillett served as WYDOT’s district engineer for District 4 from 2000 to 2016. District 4 is based out of Sheridan and provides services for the northeast part of the state.

Gillett started working for WYDOT in May 1980 as an engineer I in Gillette. After that, he served as resident engineer in Lovell, resident engineer in Cody, maintenance staff engineer in Cheyenne and district maintenance engineer for District 4 in Sheridan.

He was born and raised in Rapid City, S.D and received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.

“I’m honored to be chosen as the new chief engineer for WYDOT,” Gillett said. “I will continue WYDOT’s mission and work to ensure the state’s transportation system remains one of the best in the country. Wyoming has several interstates that not only connect our communities but also helps ensure vital goods get to their destinations nationwide.”