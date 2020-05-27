Thefts; Break-in; Sixteen detained over the weekend

Riverton Police responded to 81 calls over the 72 hour period from Friday through Monday morning at 7 a.m.

From the call blotter:

A resident in the 800 block of North Broadway reported fishing poles and tackle stolen from an unlocked garage.

A white and blue U Trek Mountain Bike was reported stolen from the 900 block of Westview Drive.

An active investigation is underway after a break-in in the 400 block of West Main.

A resident in the 3300 block of Riverside Drive called police and said he was angry that people living on both sides of his street were watering their lawns and he had just spend $20 and washed his car.

Arrests/Citations

A 36-year-old man was cited for battery after a physical fight between a man and a woman in the 200 block of East Bell.

Tricia Merta, 46, Riverton, Domestic Battery

Billy Briggs, 55, Riverton, Domestic Battery

Wesley Antelope, 51, Riverton, Public Intoxication

Kenneth Shakespeare, 34, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication

Caleb Brangham, 22, Rock Springs, Driving While Under the Influence

Nicole antelope, 37, Riverton, Public Intoxication

John Goodman, 26, Riverton, US Marshal’s Warrant

Cory SunRhodes, 33, Riverton, Public Intoxication

Daniel Enos, 50, Lander, Driving While Under the Influence

Houston Headly, 52, Ethete, Public Intoxication

William Yellowrobe, 47, Lander, Public Intoxication

Buddy Trosper, 19, Riverton, Driving While Under the Influence, Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), No Drivers License

Braydon Monroe, 20, Riverton, Minor In Possession of Alcohol

Cory SunRhodes, 33, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication

A 32-year-old Male was cited for Shoplifting a 32 ounce fountain drink at the Loaf ‘N Jug on North Federal.