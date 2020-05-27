Mar 11, 1933 – May 23, 2020

On May 23, 2020, Nellie Pearl Jones (Chopping) passed away peacefully in the company of her dear close family after a long battle with cancer. Private family graveside services were held at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton.

Nellie Pearl was born to her parents, Samuel and Nellie Chopping on March 11, 1933 in Riverton Wyoming. Sam and Nellie with their children, farmed on Riverview Rd. in Riverton, WY where the Riverton Golf Course is located today. She graduated from Riverton High School in 1951. She enjoyed many class reunions up to the 65th.

In 1952, Nellie Pearl married E. Jason Jones on 7, April 1952. She had three children, Dennis, Linda, and Shelly.

Nellie Pearl lived in Casper and worked at Zale’s Jewelry, and Natrona County High School in the cafeteria for several years. In 1978 she returned to Riverton for family purposes. She worked in Riverton at Ashgrove Elementary School when she retired in 1995.

Nellie Pearl loved spending time gardening. For many years while living near where she grew up she planted many vegetables and flowers and had a beautiful garden that provide lots of food for canning and eating with family. She loved even more, spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her children and grandchildren can recall many cherished memories spent together filled with joy and happiness.

Nellie was also very loved by her extended family. Jason’s sisters all said that they loved her dearly and as if she was their own sister. She had many family and friends that she loved and cherished all the time spent together with her.

Nellie wanted to share her special thoughts with her family and friends:

“There aren’t any words that can express how much I have loved every one of you. I am so proud of the love and care you have for each other and your families. And the love and care you have shown me. I have had the Best. Don’t ever change. I have been so lucky to have my wonderful family of friends. My family of friends are so special also. We have had so many great times on birthdays and lunches for many years.”

Survivors include her son, Dennis D. Jones of Riverton; daughter, Shelly and Robert Flores of Riverton; grandchildren, Justin and Heather Jones, Sheldon Jones, Rochelle and Torrey Surat, Reichert Coburn and Chelsea Coburn; 10 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mona Thomas, Brenda and Vernon David and Nelda and Don Harper.

Nellie is preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Nellie Chopping; husband, Jason Jones; daughter, Linda David; brother, Delbert Hull; sister, Albina Cooper; grandson, Joseph Northcott; and great grandson, Taylon Jones.

Memorials may be made to the Help for Health Hospice or the Crown of Life Ministries in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 W. Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

On-line condolences for the family may be made at theDavisFuneralHome.com