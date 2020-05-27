Local Facilities to get PPE from Coronavirus Task Force

On April 30, Vice President Pence, leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, directed the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate shipments of personal protective equipment (PPE) to more than 15,000 nursing homes across America, including Wyoming. These shipments will provide a 14-day supply of PPE to staff working in the nursing homes.

The shipments began earlier this month. According to a news release received today (May 27th) facilities in Thermopolis, and Fort Washakie are among those to receive the PPE>