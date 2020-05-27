Feb 28, 1956 – May 23, 2020

Graveside services for Fremont County Native James “Jim” R. Svilar, 64, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 29, 2020 at Mountain View Cemetery.

Mr. Svilar passed away on May 23, 2020 at Sagewest Hospital in Riverton, WY.

He was born on February 28, 1956, in Lander, Wyoming, son of Victor Daniel and Patsy Ann (Taber) Svilar. Jim attended Hudson Elementary before graduating from Lander Valley High School.

On August 8, 1992, Jim married Zelda Blumenshine in Riverton, Wy. The couple have spent the past 28 years making Riverton their home. Jim started his working career at Style Homes until that closed. He then began working for his Dad at Vic’s Auto.

Jim’s passion were older cars and sports. His family says that Jim’s church was the NFL.

Survivors include his wife, Zelda of Riverton; son, Brian and Tara Blumenshine; daughter, Hannah Svilar; 3 grandchildren, Ariana Curtis, Kennedy and Braxton Blumenshine; sister, Terri Svilar.

Mr. Svilar was preceded in death by his parents, Vic and Patsy Svilar.

As a recipient of a corneal transplant from the Moran Eye Center, Jim expressed his upmost respect for the healthcare professionals at this location. The Intermountain Ocular Research Center works in conjunction with the Moran Eye Center to help people regain their eyesight, just as they did with Jim. Therefore, memorial contributions are welcome to the Intermountain Ocular Research center and can be sent to Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main, Riverton, WY 82501.

On-line condolences for the family may be made at theDavisFuneralHome.com.