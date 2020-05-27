Fuel prices going back up

Wyoming gas prices have risen 5.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.85/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 494 stations. Gas prices in Wyoming are 2.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 93.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming is priced at $1.43/g today while the most expensive is $2.49/g, a difference of $1.06/g. The lowest price in the state today is $1.43/g while the highest is $2.49/g, a difference of $1.06/g.

In Riverton, per gallon unleaded regular prices range from $1.83 to $1.94.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $1.96/g today. The national average is up 22.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 86.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $1.92/g, up 8.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.84/g.

Ogden- $2.15/g, up 7.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.07/g.

Billings- $1.74/g, up 0.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.74/g.

“Average gasoline prices across the U.S. continue to recover as more motorists take back to the roads as states relax previous shelter-in-place orders and begin filling their tanks, driving demand to continue rising,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Since demand is a major ingredient in what drives gasoline prices and demand is likely to continue to rebound, it is also pushing the price of both crude oil and gas prices higher. Unfortunately, thus far, refiners have started to input more crude oil into their refineries, but there has been some lag as refiners remain cautious on flooding the market with unwanted products. As long as COVID-19 cases continue to drop over time and provinces re-open, I suspect it is only a matter of time before average price hits the $2 per gallon mark again- which could happen as early as this week.”