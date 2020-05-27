Sep 17, 1935 – May 22, 2020

Frasi Marie “Flossie” Brown (Indian name- Hisno’ei-Little Arapaho girl) began her spiritual journey on May 22, 2020 where she was at the Sage West hospital at Riverton, Wyoming. Flossie was born on Sept. 17, 1935 at Fort Washakie, Wyoming to the Joseph Asa and Myra Dorothy (Jenkins) Brown. Flossie was 84 years old.

The family has decided to take Flossie home to #25 E. Great Plains Loop Rd, Arapahoe Elderly Housing. On Thursday May 28th from 8:00 am till 9:45 am for the cedar & painting ceremony. A short viewing will take place at this time. At 10:00 am she will be transported to the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery for burial.

Flossie was a loving Grandma first and most important, she loved all of her grandchildren. She was a faithful Catholic, a homemaker, a daily visitor of the 789 Truck Stop & Casino. She loved going to the Casino to sit around and visit people, laughing and teasing her relatives. Over the years she made many friends most of them she met at the Casino. Flossie enjoyed going to Utah with her Grandchildren Melody Williams & Dena Lee. She enjoyed spending time with her family, and singing at the Arapaho Sun Dance ceremony. She recently lost her grandson Calvin Friday on April 23, 2020, and she spoke often how lonely she was without him.

She is survived by her daughter: Rena Brown, and Lou Oldman. Grandchildren: Dena Lee and companion Delano, Melody and Ty Williams, Stephanie Brown, Eldred “ Sonny” Lee Jr. David Brown Jr. sons Adopted to the Holt & Bovos family: Gary Holt and Anton Bovos. Brother: Wayne (Connie) Brown, Sister Eva Meade. Great Grandchildren; Anton Defa, Kaiden Keele, Marlayna, Milo, and Kiyana Haukaas. Gorgeous and Koala Lee, Daeshaun Lee, Kobe Williams, Jamie Brown and Sonny boy Williams. The Oldman and Addison family. Numerous extended families and friends.

Preceded In Death by: Parents: Joseph and Dorothy Brown, Grandson: Calvin “Jabbo” Friday, Daughter: Jean Brown, Sons: Joseph “Joe”, Donald, and Larry Brown. Brothers: Royce, Alex, Herman, Howard Brown, Rueben Jenkins, Aloysius C’ Bearing, Thomas Oldman, Jess Oldman. Sisters: Lavinia Brown, Maria Oldman and Rosalie Addison.

On-line condolences for the family may be made at theDavisFuneralHome.com.