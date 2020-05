Except for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms across the north, today looks to be mainly dry and warm according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Airport. . Hot and dry looks to be the story for the rest of the week, with possible record highs this weekend.

Today’s high will be around 76 in Shoshoni, 75 in Riverton and Worland, 74 in Thermopolis, 73 in Lander and Jeffrey City and 65 in Dubois