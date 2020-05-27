Deputies responded to Fire; Littering; A dog complaint

Items of note from the call blotter include:

A theft from a vehicle was reported on Velma Jo Street

A complaint of trash being dumped along Crow Are was reported.

A larceny was reported from an address on Trout Creek Road near Fort Washakie.

A Fire near the Harris Bridge Road in Pavillion was reignited by the wind. Fire units responded.

A dog chasing chickens was reported on North Second Street in Lander.

A deer was struck and killed near Shoshoni along Highway 789.

A domestic abuse complaint was lodged in the Lander area.

There were no arrests in the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. Wednesday.