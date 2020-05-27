CFD, Other Rodeos Cancelled for 2020; Impact on Wyoming to be significant

BREAKING: Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon announced this afternoon the cancellation of Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD) for this summer and other major rodeos as a result of the Coronavirus Pandemic. CFD is known as the “Daddy of ‘em All” and is the premier regular season Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo in the Country. The event was scheduled for the last full week in July this summer.

In addition to the cancellation of the rodeo, CFD’s popular night shows will also be cancelled. This year’s entertainment lineup included Cody Johnson, Blake Shelton, Eric Church and Thomas Rhett.

Other rodeos cancelled include the Thermopolis Cowboy Rendezvous Rodeo, Cody Stampede, Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo, Casper; the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, and Laramie Jubilee Days.

Big Impact on Cheyenne

Cheyenne Frontier Days refreshed an economic impact study last year to quantify the economic benefits generated from visitors outside of Laramie County to the City of Cheyenne and Laramie County.

The 2018 edition of the Daddy of ‘em All was a solid year for attendance despite heavy, daily rainfalls. A total of 543,705 people attended all combined events during the ten-day celebration and a total of 247,655 tickets were sold.

Economic impacts resulting from direct visitor spending surrounding the event totaled approximately $27.1 million, down slightly from $28 million in 2015, which was a record year for attendance.

The impact on the Cheyenne area will be substantial with the rodeo’s cancellation.

2018 Economic impacts of visitors who reside outside of Laramie County: Source: Cheyenne Frontier Days website

● Visitors to Cheyenne Frontier Days spent $27.1 million in Laramie County.

● These visitors spent approximately $5.3 million on food and beverages in restaurants and bars, $5.1 million on overnight accommodations, $7.8 million on entertainment and recreation, including ticket sales, and $8.8 million on retail purchases, including motor fuel and groceries.

● Other direct economic impacts include approximately 302 full- and part-time jobs, $5 million in earnings (wage and salary disbursements), $633,000 in local tax revenue, and $683,000 in state tax revenue.

● Total economic impacts resulting from direct visitor spending which include secondary impacts, also known as “multiplier effects,” resulted in approximately $35 million of business activity generated for Laramie County.

2018 Profile of Cheyenne Frontier Days Attendees

● The majority of Cheyenne Frontier Days attendees participated in a Frontier Nights/Concert (72%) and/or the Rodeo (74%).

● A large portion (68%) attended Cheyenne Frontier Days during a previous year.

● Attending Cheyenne Frontier Days was the primary purpose for travel to Laramie County for the vast majority of overnight (79%) and day (97%) visitors.

● Just under half (49%) of Cheyenne Frontier Days attendees stayed overnight while traveling.

● Among overnight visitors, over half (68%) stayed in a hotel, motel, lodge, or B&B; most of the reminder stayed in private homes with friends and relatives, or in campgrounds.

● Cheyenne Frontier Days attendees traveled to or through a number of Wyoming communities and places including: Laramie, Casper, Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole, Snowy Range, and Cody.

