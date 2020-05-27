Break-in at Dairyland; Domestic Abuse reported

The Lander Police responded to 18 calls for service in the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. Items of note from the call log include:

The back door of the Dairyland was found broken into at 6:30 Wednesday morning at 977 Main Street. The Burglary is under investigation.

A reported incident of domestic abuse reported Tuesday at 8:26 p.m. is under investigation.

Police also responded to five requests for vehicle inspection number checks, Four welfare checks, three suspicious persons reports, two disturbance calls, one animal abuse call and one traffic offense complaint.