August Election Filings close May 29, Races Shaping Up

Article Updated: May 27, 2020
Candidate filings for the August 18 Primary Election as of Wednesday morning, May 27th. New filings in italics:

Local Offices:

Wyoming Senate SD26: Michael V. “Mike” Bailey (R) Riverton; Tim Salazar (R), Riverton

Wyoming Senate SD20: Theresa Livingston (D) Worland; Ed Cooper (R) Ten Sleep; Linda Weeks (R) Basin; Roland Luehne, (R) Thermopolis

Wyoming House HD28: Levi Shinkle (D), Thermopolis; John R. Winter (R), Thermopolis

Wyoming House HD 33: Andi Clifford, (D) Fort Washakie

Wyoming House HD 34: Pepper Ottman (R), Riverton

Wyoming House HD54: Kevin Wilson (D) Lander; Lloyd Charles Larsen (R) Lander

Wyoming House HD 55: Ember Oakley (R) Riverton

Fremont County Commission – District 2: Larry Allen (R) Lysite

Fremont County Commission – District 5: Jennifer McCarty (R) Lander

Riverton Municipal Ward 1: Cory G. Rota

Riverton Municipal Ward 3: Tim Hancock; Lindsey Cox

Lander Municipal Ward 3: Michael Kusiek

Hudson Municipal District: Brady Hamilton, Archie Hanson, Julie Carlotta Thomas;

Dubois Municipal District: David A. Bennett

Federal Offices

US Representative- Republican: Liz Cheney, Casper; Blake Stanley, Banner

US Representative-Democratic: Carl Beach, Saratoga; Carol “Kitty” Hafner, Box Elder, SD

US Senator – Republican: R. Mark Armstrong, Centennial; John Holtz, Laramie; Michael Kemler, Lander; Cynthia M. Lummis, Cheyenne; Bryan Miller, Sheridan; Star Roselli, Scottsdale, AZ; Robert G. Short, Douglas; Josh Wheeler, Casper.

US Senator – Democratic: Merave Ben David, Laramie; Kenneth R. Casner, Elk Mountain; James Kirk DeBrine, Evansville; Yana Ludwig, Laramie; Rex Wilde, Cheyenne.

