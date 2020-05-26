Stock Doc Booster Vaccine Day!

The Stock Doc would like to let everyone who participated in our vaccination clinic know that we have leftover vaccines and we are offering these vaccines to patients from this clinic that need boosters. This will all be on a first come, first serve basis and will be offered at the clinic price. We will be offering these vaccines on Thursday, June 4th between 9:00 am and 2:00 pm. Please call ahead at 856-7764 so that we can have your records ready when you arrive.

Once again, the Stock Doc would like to thank everyone who participated in our clinic. It was a huge success and it warmed our hearts to see so many folks there with their furbabies.

