Two new Covid-19 cases reported locally, now 218

The Wyoming Department of Health is reporting two new laboratory confirmed cases of the Coronavirus over the weekend in Fremont County. As of Memorial Day morning, the county had 218 active cases with 30 more probable. On the good side, 117 cases were reported to be recovered. The county has recorded six deaths from the disease.
Statewide there are 638 laboratory confirmed cases with 200 more probably. There have been 12 deaths statewide and the disease is now reported in 22 of the state’s 23 counties. There have been 575 reported recoveries to date.
Disease symptoms, which may appear 2 to 14 days after virus exposure, include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
While most people will likely not experience serious illness related to COVID-19, older residents and people with certain health conditions have a higher risk of developing more serious or life-threatening complications.
Precautions:
- Wear cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain.
- Follow advice from CDC on what to do if you think you may be sick.
- Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.
- Follow common-sense steps such as washing your hands often and well; covering your coughs and sneezes; and cleaning and disinfecting.
- Nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other healthcare facilities should follow guidelines for infection control and prevention.
- Older people and those with health conditions that mean they have a higher chance of getting seriously ill should avoid close-contact situations.