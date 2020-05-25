Two new Covid-19 cases reported locally, now 218

The Wyoming Department of Health is reporting two new laboratory confirmed cases of the Coronavirus over the weekend in Fremont County. As of Memorial Day morning, the county had 218 active cases with 30 more probable. On the good side, 117 cases were reported to be recovered. The county has recorded six deaths from the disease.

Statewide there are 638 laboratory confirmed cases with 200 more probably. There have been 12 deaths statewide and the disease is now reported in 22 of the state’s 23 counties. There have been 575 reported recoveries to date.

Disease symptoms, which may appear 2 to 14 days after virus exposure, include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

While most people will likely not experience serious illness related to COVID-19, older residents and people with certain health conditions have a higher risk of developing more serious or life-threatening complications.

Precautions: