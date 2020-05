Veteran’s Park in Riverton adjacent to the Rails to Trails Pathway and Riverton City Hall is resplendent today with many dozens of tiny American Flags next to memorial bricks of local Veterans.

The Park has been in development for many years, and will be the site of a wreath laying ceremony later today after formal services at Mountain View Cemetery.

A salute in the park to Native American Veterans. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over







Fremont County’s Most Decorated Vet