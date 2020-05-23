Wyoming at 50% Response for 2020 Census

It’s official, Wyoming residents helped the state reach the milestone of 50 percent self-response to the 2020 Census!

Nationally, more than 88.6 million households have now completed their 2020 Census questionnaire. The Census Bureau continues to encourage the public to respond online at 2020census.gov. Households can respond online in English or 12 other languages or by phone. Wyoming residents can also respond by mail using their paper questionnaire.

People are strongly encouraged to respond promptly to the 2020 Census using the ID number included in the questionnaire packet. Responding with a census ID or the paper questionnaire helps ensure the most accurate count of your community.

The current top 10 Counties and Cities for 2020 Census Self-Response in Wyoming

(as of 05/21/20):