Seven from St. Stephens sign to Fond Du Lac Tribal College

On Thursday, St. Stephens Indian School held a group signing ceremony for seven of their student-athletes, as each committed to continuing their careers and education at Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College in Cloquet, Minnesota.

Salem Ynostrosa (Football): The valedictorian of the 2020 graduating class, Ynostrosa was an All-County selection in football and was also selected to participate in this summer’s 6-Man All-Star Game being played at Chadron State College in July.

Orelia “Wawa” Lawson (Volleyball & Basketball): The salutatorian of the 2020 graduating class, Wawa was selected First Team All Conference in basketball in 2020, as well as being a First Team All Conference selection in volleyball during her senior year.

Francisco Black (Football and Basketball): Averaging 7.7 ppg as a senior transfer, Francisco helped lead the Eagles back to the state tournament. He will attempt to resume playing football after not having played since his sophomore year. He will also play basketball.

Destiny Willow (Volleyball and Basketball Class of 2019): After attending school at Central Wyoming College this year, Willow, the former All County setter and member of a Girls state runner-up team in basketball, will attempt to play both sports entering her sophomore year of college.

Roberto Hernandez (Football Class of 2019): The 2019 Mower Award winner, was selected for Team Wyoming in the 2019 6-man All Star game, was also a former All County and All Conference football player. Hernandez attended Dakota College at Bottineau and Central Wyoming College. He is expected to compete for a defensive lineman/linebacker role with the Thunder.

David Kills Pretty Enemy (Football Class of 2019): Kills Pretty Enemy, who began last season at Dakota College at Bottineau, injured his knee at the beginning of camp, and returned home to Fremont County. He attended Central Wyoming College, and should slide into his familiar left tackle role that he played at St. Stephens for the Thunder.

Trenton Friday (Football and Basketball): All Conference, All State, 6-Man All Star selection, and now two-sport commit, Friday will be attempting to take his explosiveness and athleticism to Minnesota, where he hopes to continue playing receiver, return kicks and punts, as well as getting his touches on the basketball court for the Thunder this Fall and Winter.









Photos courtesy of Kinisha Pullen/KPS Photography