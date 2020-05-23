Greetings RHS Alumni & Riverton Community!

The RHS All Class Reunion is in full swing with the full support of our wonderful Mayor, Rich Gard.

Please contact your respective classmates, families, friends, teachers, coaches, etc. and encourage them to register NOW!

“Thank you” John Dilday, class of 73 for offering extra incentive for folks to register BEFORE June 15, 2020. Everyone that registers BEFORE June 15, 2020 will be eligible for several drawings; free hot air balloon rides the weekend of the All Class Reunion and free Denver Bronco football tickets.

The All Class Reunion Committee voted to offer free registration to all “2020” RHS graduates, so please share this information as well. Free registration is for “2020” graduates ONLY!

We hope you will come join this epic celebration of Riverton, please register NOW! rhsallclass.com

Respectfully Submitted,

Julie Boesch Buller

RHS All Class Reunion Committee Chairperson