Fremont County Covid-19 “How To” Resources Listed

This press release contains important information for people in Fremont County, Wyoming pertaining to COVID-19. See below for information pertaining to:

• Fremont County Exception Requests

• Locations of testing facilities in Fremont County

• Fremont County COVID-19 data published by Wyoming State Public Health

• How to file an exception request for current health orders:

Every municipality has a copy of the exception form to use. Please contact them if you live within their boundaries or contact the County Commission if you are in unincorporated areas. The mayors or the commission will have to sign off on the exception. It is then submitted to the County Public Health Officer. If approved, it is submitted to Wyoming State Public Health and the Attorney General for approval.

COVID19 Testing Availability in Fremont County:

Pioneer Pharmacy, Riverton. Free testing for eligible individuals – visit their website to see if you qualify. pioneerpharmacyriverton.com

Community Health Center Riverton and Dubois. Call for more information 463-1760

Lander Medical Clinic/Western Family Care. Call for more information 332-2941 or 856-6591

Wind River Cares, Arapahoe, Riverton, Ethete. Call for more information 855-2966

Mountain Sage Clinic – Dubois. Call for more information 455-2807

St Johns Health – Lander. Call for more information 332-2189.

COVID19 State Information Websites

We have received numerous requests for more detailed information. We only reprint what the state publishes. It would be best to contact the State Public Health Department if you have more questions about Fremont County Health data related to COVID-19.

County & State Dashboard

More detailed testing data – hover over each county with your cursor

For Hospital capacity Data click here.