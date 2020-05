Aug 10, 1967 – May 19, 2020

Darrel Smith, 52, of Kinnear passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the Wyoming Medical Center. There will be a Native American Service held at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the family home, 185 Johnstown Valley Road, Kinnear. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Cady Cemetery in Fort Washakie.