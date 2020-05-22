Breaking News

Two now filed for SD26

Article Updated: May 22, 2020
New filings in italics:

Wyoming Senate SD26: Michael V. “Mike” Bailey (R) Riverton; Tim Salazar (R), Riverton

Wyoming Senate SD20: Theresa Livingston (D) Worland; Ed Cooper (R) Ten Sleep; Linda Weeks (R) Basin

Wyoming House HD28: Levi Shinkle (D), Thermopolis; John R. Winter (R), Thermopolis

Wyoming House HD54: Kevin Wilson (D) Lander; Lloyd Charles Larsen (R) Lander

Wyoming House HD 55: Ember Oakley (R) Riverton

Fremont County Commission – District 2: Larry Allen (R) Lysite

Fremont County Commission – District 5: Jennifer McCarty (R) Lander

Riverton Municipal Ward 1: Cory G. Rota

Riverton Municipal Ward 3: Tim Hancock; Lindsey Cox

Lander Municipal Ward 3: Michael Kusiek

Hudson Municipal District: Brady Hamilton, Archie Hanson, Julie Carlotta Thomas

