Salazar to seek State Senate

State Representative Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, issued the following statement Thursday evening on his candidacy for the State Senate:

I am today announcing my candidacy for State Senate District 26. I run because I believe that elected officials must listen to their constituents.

I will continue to refuse to vote for tax increases in the State Senate, as I have in the House of Representatives.

I will continue to protect our 2nd Amendment Rights. I hold an A+ rating from the NRA.

I will continue to fight against Human Trafficking & Domestic Violence, as I have as a member of the Judiciary Committee on a bi-partisan basis.

Finally, as a 26-year Army veteran, I believe in ethical leadership. I will continue my record in the State Senate of constituent services & Town Hall Meetings that have helped my constituency over the past four years.

I ask for your vote as your State Senator in Fremont County.