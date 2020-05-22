Oct 11, 1970 – May 19, 2020

Brad Harris, 49, of Ethete passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. A graveside funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Friday Cemetery.

Brad Allen Harris was born on October 11, 1970 in Lander, WY to L. Patrick and Marvene G. (Thunder) Harris. He attended the Wyoming Indian School, Santa Fe Indian School, Chemewa Indian School, and earned his GED from Central Wyoming College. He grew up and lived his whole life on the Wind River Reservation.

Brad was of the Anglican Catholic faith and also practiced the Northern Arapaho culture.

He worked in the oilfields, at the Arapaho Farms, logging, ranching, and auto mechanics.

Brad loved spending time hunting, camping, ice fishing, cowboying and anything outdoors.

He is survived by his parents, Marvene Thunder and Patrick Harris; Sundance grandfather, Sam Dresser; son, Titan Harris; daughters, Jourdon V. Harris and Dodie R. Harris; companion, Jolynn Quiver; grandson, Treval Glick; granddaughter, Teavan Harris; godson, Evan C. Smith; brothers, Lee Martel, Tracy N. Burson, Torry S. Burson, Tyson D. Smith, Teke Thunder and Richard Thunder; and sisters, LaDawn Smith, Patti Baldes, Joely Harris, Danelle Returnstowar, Vernita Thunder, RaineBo T. Ford, Keisha Thunder, Shantell Blackburn, Courtney Smith, JaNessa Glenmore, and Deanna Lujan.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Verna Thunder and Raymond and Ambrosia Harris; daughter, Taylor D. Harris; brother, Dodi L. Harris; and sister, Michelle Harris.

